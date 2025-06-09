All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine refutes Russia's claim that it has advanced deep into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast  

Olga KatsimonMonday, 9 June 2025, 14:16
Ukraine refutes Russia's claim that it has advanced deep into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast  
Russian advances towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation has stated that Russian claims that its troops have advanced deep into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast are not true.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation  

Quote: "As of the morning of 9 June, all information from the Russians, including the statements made by [Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry] Peskov, about their alleged offensive in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is NOT true."

Advertisement:

Details: On Monday 9 June, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that their troops had "continued their advance" and increased the area of "liberated" territory in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Peskov later said that the so-called "offensive" by Russian troops in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was part of their plans to create a buffer zone.

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 June, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that it had carried out an incursion into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but Ukraine’s General Staff denied this claim.
  • In May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin informed his officials via video link that it had been decided to create a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffdisinformationRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Council of EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another three years
Large-scale Ukraine-Russia POW exchange agreed in Istanbul begins – photos, video
Hungarian PM considers Russians too weak to attack NATO
NATO secretary general to call for 400% increase in NATO air defence, Reuters says
Operation Spider's Web is example of creativity worth learning from, NATO admiral says
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian facility producing special receivers for Shahed drones
All News
General Staff
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian facility producing special receivers for Shahed drones
Almost 160 combat clashes on battlefield, a third of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
17:28
529 priorities instead of reforms: how the rule of law roadmap replaced real change
16:32
Nearly 900 people, including 137 children, evacuated from Sumy Oblast since beginning of June
15:19
Lithuanian foreign minister comments on his journey to Kyiv during Russian attack: "Shower of missiles and drones"
15:13
Kyiv bids farewell to emergency workers killed while dealing with aftermath of Russian attack
15:12
Russia hits centre of Kramatorsk with Molniya UAV – photos
14:53
Council of EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another three years
14:50
Large-scale Ukraine-Russia POW exchange agreed in Istanbul begins – photos, video
14:42
EXPLAINERWhy the EU accession rule of law roadmap has drawn criticism
14:16
Ukraine refutes Russia's claim that it has advanced deep into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast  
14:10
Russian authorities start issuing fines for photos and videos of Ukrainian drone strikes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: