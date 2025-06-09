Ukraine refutes Russia's claim that it has advanced deep into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast  

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation has stated that Russian claims that its troops have advanced deep into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast are not true.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation

Quote: "As of the morning of 9 June, all information from the Russians, including the statements made by [Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry] Peskov, about their alleged offensive in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is NOT true."

Details: On Monday 9 June, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that their troops had "continued their advance" and increased the area of "liberated" territory in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Peskov later said that the so-called "offensive" by Russian troops in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was part of their plans to create a buffer zone.

Background:

On the morning of 8 June, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that it had carried out an incursion into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but Ukraine’s General Staff denied this claim.

In May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin informed his officials via video link that it had been decided to create a security buffer zone along the border with Ukraine.

