Kyiv bids farewell to emergency workers killed while dealing with aftermath of Russian attack

A farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv for three emergency workers who were killed on 6 June in a Russian attack on Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Pavlo Yezhor, Danylo Skadin and Andrii Remennyi had been clearing up the aftermath of another Russian strike.

Quote: "These guys did not carry weapons, were not going into battle. They were killed while saving the lives of others. Their deed will go down in history. Their names will forever remain with us. This is a pain that cannot be put into words.

We are still praying for the 21 wounded emergency workers from Kyiv and Ternopil who were also injured in enemy strikes that day.

May you rest in peace."

Details: According to Suspilne, over a hundred people came to pay their respects to the fallen firefighters and emergency workers. Among them were their relatives, friends and colleagues.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on 6 June: what is known

On the night of 5-6 June, Russian troops carried out a combined attack on Ukraine, using various types of missiles and drones. Many cities were affected, including Kyiv, Lutsk and Ternopil. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Svitlana Vodolaha, State Emergency Service spokeswoman, has said that Pavlo Yezhor, Danylo Skadin and Andrii Remennyi were the first to arrive at the scene of the strike.

"When they were at the scene, there was an explosion. It is unclear whether it was a second strike or a Shahed drone that had not detonated earlier. This is unknown and will be determined by law enforcement.

There was a very powerful explosion, which killed three emergency workers. Sixteen were wounded. Nine suffered serious injuries, while the others suffered concussions and minor injuries that were not life-threatening," Vodolaha said.

Among the casualties are press officers of the capital's State Emergency Service, Pavlo Petrov and Inna Zhelchyk.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, 22 people were injured in the attack on the capital.

Meanwhile, 30 people were injured in an attack on Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, that also occurred on the same night. Two people were killed – a couple who were planning to get married.

