Nearly 900 people, including 137 children, evacuated from Sumy Oblast since beginning of June

Since the beginning of June, nearly 900 people, including 137 children, have been evacuated from Sumy Oblast. The evacuation continues in 213 settlements in border hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, in the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Since the beginning of June, almost 900 people have been evacuated, including 137 children. Over the past day, 21 people have been evacuated to safer areas."

Details: Hryhorov said that 213 settlements in 18 border hromadas are subject to planned evacuation.

"The evacuation is being carried out in close coordination with hromadas, the State Emergency Service, the police, volunteers and international partners. Humanitarian hubs and transit centres are working to provide emergency assistance to those who have left dangerous areas," he explained.

Hryhorov also noted that defence capabilities are being strengthened in the oblast: anti-drone coverage and mobile fire groups are being deployed, and businesses and the public are joining in to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

