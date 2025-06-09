All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO secretary general: Сeasefire will enable Russia to stockpile weapons and increase risks for NATO

Tetyana VysotskaMonday, 9 June 2025, 19:23
NATO secretary general: Сeasefire will enable Russia to stockpile weapons and increase risks for NATO
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A lasting ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia will enable Russia to increase its stockpile of weapons, which will increase the risks for NATO member states.

Source: European Pravda; NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech at Chatham House in London on 9 June 

Details: The NATO secretary general agreed that Russia will begin to stockpile weapons after a ceasefire is announced and that this will increase the risks to NATO.

Advertisement:

Asked whether it is fair to say that "the clock starts ticking and the risks to NATO start increasing once we get a sustainable ceasefire and that production is put into stockpiles", Rutte answered: "That’s a statement of fact."

Background:

  • Rutte also said Russia could attack NATO countries within the next five years.
  • The German Federal Intelligence Service believes that Russia sees itself in a systemic conflict with the West and is preparing for a major war with NATO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NATORusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Fiercest fighting continues on Pokrovsk front and in Kursk and Sumy oblasts
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
Ukraine brings back first group of POWs aged under 25 – video
Council of EU plans to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians for another three years
Large-scale Ukraine-Russia POW exchange agreed in Istanbul begins – photos, video
Hungarian PM considers Russians too weak to attack NATO
All News
NATO
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
NATO jets scramble three times to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
Hungarian PM considers Russians too weak to attack NATO
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy: Fiercest fighting continues on Pokrovsk front and in Kursk and Sumy oblasts
20:08
No Russians on border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – Ukrainian military
19:48
Russia's lead negotiator in Istanbul claims Russia's terms at 2022 talks with Ukraine were "softer"
19:44
EXPLAINERHow joining the eurozone united Bulgaria against pro-Russian forces
19:25
NATO secretary general: Russia may attack NATO within five years
19:23
NATO secretary general: Сeasefire will enable Russia to stockpile weapons and increase risks for NATO
18:39
Civilian killed in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:36
NATO jets scramble three times to intercept Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea
18:21
Israel says it sent Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine
18:05
Ukraine brings back first group of POWs aged under 25 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: