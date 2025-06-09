NATO secretary general: Сeasefire will enable Russia to stockpile weapons and increase risks for NATO

A lasting ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia will enable Russia to increase its stockpile of weapons, which will increase the risks for NATO member states.

Source: European Pravda; NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a speech at Chatham House in London on 9 June

Details: The NATO secretary general agreed that Russia will begin to stockpile weapons after a ceasefire is announced and that this will increase the risks to NATO.

Advertisement:

Asked whether it is fair to say that "the clock starts ticking and the risks to NATO start increasing once we get a sustainable ceasefire and that production is put into stockpiles", Rutte answered: "That’s a statement of fact."

Background:

Rutte also said Russia could attack NATO countries within the next five years.

The German Federal Intelligence Service believes that Russia sees itself in a systemic conflict with the West and is preparing for a major war with NATO.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!