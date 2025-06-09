All Sections
Ukrainian boxer Usyk invites Trump to Ukraine to try to live under Russian bombing

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 June 2025, 21:33
Oleksandr Usyk. Photo: Getty Images

World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk has invited US President Donald Trump to his home in Ukraine so that he can better understand what ordinary Ukrainians are going through day and night under a barrage of Russian drones and missiles.

Source: Usyk in an interview with CNN Sports

Details: Usyk pleaded with Trump to help Ukraine, which continues to fight back against Russia.

"Donald Trump, please open [your] eyes, help my people," he said.

Usyk believes that Trump should keep his campaign promise to stop the war.

"He should be responsible for the words he said. He said that in a month or a day, he would stop this war. He is not responsible for his words. Why does he speak?" he wondered.

"I offer him my home. Let him come to Ukraine. I will give him my home and my security guards. I will ensure his complete safety. Let him live in my house for a week and see how rockets fly over it and how people live in Ukraine…

Let him come and live for a week, not just one day, but let him come secretly so that no one knows he has arrived," Usyk added.

He explained that Trump’s visit would have to be kept secret because if Moscow learned about it, it would stop its attacks.

"And when he comes secretly, let him live somewhere in [the Kyiv districts of] Obolonskyi or Troieshchyna, where houses, residential buildings are being bombed. … Then he will understand what is happening," the boxer said.

CNN noted that Usyk's home is located in the suburbs of Kyiv, in Vorzel, a village in the Bucha district.

