Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast with FPV drone

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 9 June 2025, 22:14
DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked energy infrastructure in the Hlukhiv hromada in Sumy Oblast on 9 June. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked energy infrastructure in the Hlukhiv hromada with an FPV drone.

Over 20,000 consumers in four hromadas in the Shostka district have been left without electricity as a result of the strike."

Details: Hryhorov said critical infrastructure facilities had switched to backup power sources.

Repair works are ongoing.

