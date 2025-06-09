Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast with FPV drone

The Russians attacked energy infrastructure in the Hlukhiv hromada in Sumy Oblast on 9 June. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked energy infrastructure in the Hlukhiv hromada with an FPV drone.

Advertisement:

Over 20,000 consumers in four hromadas in the Shostka district have been left without electricity as a result of the strike."

Details: Hryhorov said critical infrastructure facilities had switched to backup power sources.

Repair works are ongoing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!