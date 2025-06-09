Russians attack energy infrastructure in Sumy Oblast with FPV drone
Monday, 9 June 2025, 22:14
The Russians attacked energy infrastructure in the Hlukhiv hromada in Sumy Oblast on 9 June. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked energy infrastructure in the Hlukhiv hromada with an FPV drone.
Over 20,000 consumers in four hromadas in the Shostka district have been left without electricity as a result of the strike."
Details: Hryhorov said critical infrastructure facilities had switched to backup power sources.
Repair works are ongoing.
