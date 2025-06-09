Zelenskyy explains lack of information about prisoner swap: Process details are sensitive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his speech on 9 June that the prisoner swap which commenced that day will last for several days.

Source: Zelenskyy’s speech

Quote: "Today, the first stage of the prisoner exchange agreed in Istanbul has begun. More stages will follow – at least, that’s what was discussed with the Russian side. This exchange is to include the wounded, the severely wounded, and also those aged 25 and younger.

Advertisement:

The exchange process is expected to take place over multiple days. The details of the process are quite sensitive, so for now, there is less information than usual. I thank everyone who is helping to carry out the exchange and working to ensure that all our people can come home from Russian captivity."

Background:

On Monday 9 June, a new prisoner swap with Russia began, which will take place in several stages. The final figures regarding the number of Ukrainians released will be announced later for security reasons.

Among those released are representatives of the Navy, Ground Forces, Territorial Defence Forces, Air Force, Air Assault Forces, Border Guard Service, National Guard, and State Special Transport Service. All of those released are privates and sergeants.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!