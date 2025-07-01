All Sections
Russian logistics facilities in Luhansk reportedly on fire after drone attack – video

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 01:31
Fires in Luhansk. Photo: social media

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk on the night of 30 June-1 July and fires broke out at several facilities after drone strikes.

Source: Donbas Realii (Donbas Realities), a regional project of Radio Liberty; Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation

Details: Local Telegram channels are posting videos of the explosions: the footage posted shows the sound of drones and large pockets of fire.

TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian state-owned news outlet, citing the occupying authorities of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic [non-recognised and self-proclaimed quasi-state formation in Luhansk Oblast – ed.], stated that more than 20 drones had flown over Luhansk.

Kovalenko said that "Russian logistics are burning" in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk.

The Ukrainian military command did not comment on the explosions. Ukrainska Pravda is currently unable to independently verify this information.

Background: On the evening of 30 June, explosions were heard and fires broke out in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk.

