Russia hits Zaporizhzhia four times overnight: production facility and houses damaged – photos
Russian troops launched four strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 30 June-1 July. The attack has caused a fire at a production facility and damaged houses.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russian attack caused a fire in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Information about casualties is being confirmed."
Details: At around 02:00, Fedorov warned residents of the threat of a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Updated: At 04:49, Fedorov provided new details about the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.
He said that the Russian occupation forces had launched four strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the attack, one local production facility caught fire and houses were also damaged.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Fedorov emphasised.
