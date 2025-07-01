Russia hits Zaporizhzhia four times overnight: production facility and houses damaged – photos

Russian troops launched four strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 30 June-1 July. The attack has caused a fire at a production facility and damaged houses.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russian attack caused a fire in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Advertisement:

Information about casualties is being confirmed."

Details: At around 02:00, Fedorov warned residents of the threat of a Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Updated: At 04:49, Fedorov provided new details about the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Burnt car Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

He said that the Russian occupation forces had launched four strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district. As a result of the attack, one local production facility caught fire and houses were also damaged.

Damaged house Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Building damaged in the Russian attack Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Damaged roof Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Fedorov emphasised.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!