Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 06:59
Soldier firing a heavy machine gun. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 970 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,020,980.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,020,980 (+970) military personnel;
  • 10,983 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,928 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,754 (+36) artillery systems;
  • 1,427 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,190 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 42,940 (+144) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,436 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 53,696 (+103) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

