Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 970 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,020,980.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 1,020,980 (+970) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,983 (+3) tanks;

tanks; 22,928 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,754 (+36) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,427 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,190 (+0) air defence systems;

420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

42,940 (+144) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,436 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

53,696 (+103) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!