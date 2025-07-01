Russia loses 970 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 06:59
Russia has lost 970 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,020,980.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 1 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,020,980 (+970) military personnel;
- 10,983 (+3) tanks;
- 22,928 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,754 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,427 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,190 (+0) air defence systems;
- 420 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 42,940 (+144) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,436 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 53,696 (+103) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,921 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
