Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, leaving two people injured

A Russian attack on the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast has resulted in injuries to two people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two people were injured in a Russian attack on the Polohy district. A 49-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man were wounded in the Preobrazhenska hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]."

Details: Fedorov added that the people injured in the Russian attack are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.

