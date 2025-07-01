Russians attack Ukraine with 52 drones: 47 UAVs downed

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 52 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 30 June. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed 47 drones, but three hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence has downed 47 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's north and east. Fourteen drones were shot down by firepower and 33 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Details: Three hits were recorded, while debris from downed aerial assets fell at one location.

Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

