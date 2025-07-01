All Sections
Student, 19, convicted of treason in Zaporizhzhia

Olena BarsukovaTuesday, 1 July 2025, 10:46
The convicted young woman. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A 19-year-old student in Zaporizhzhia has been convicted of passing information to the Russians regarding the consequences of missile strikes and the geolocation of Ukrainian military units and critical infrastructure facilities. The young woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason committed as part of a group conspiracy. 

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote from the Prosecutor General: "The young woman had been observing the building of the Security Service of Ukraine to determine the location of its employees.

The convicted woman also determined the location of military units and critical infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, as well as the consequences of missile attacks on the city."

Details: The woman had collected data on facilities' operating hours and the intensity of freight traffic in the open areas of workshops.

She obtained all this information from groupmates and friends of hers in casual conversations, then passed it on via a messaging app to her godmother, a collaborator from the occupied territory who is a leading member of the Russian-appointed occupation administration.

Ultimately the information, which was intended to help the Russians adjust their missile strikes, reached the Russian secret services.

The young woman first came to the attention of the Security Service of Ukraine in the autumn of 2023. She was detained in March 2024 and has been in custody ever since.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators from the Security Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

