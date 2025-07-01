Finnish company suspected of supplying poor-quality body armour to Ukraine

The Central Criminal Police Department of Finland suspects that a Finnish company has been supplying poor-quality body armour to the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: European Pravda, citing a police statement

Details: The Finnish police suspect a Finnish company of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering in a case which involved the company’s signature of a contract worth approximately €5.7 million with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence to supply body armour.

Under the contract, the company was to supply 10,000 protective body armour to the Ukrainian forces. In the summer of 2022, 5,000 pieces of body armour were delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The police reported that, based on the results of a preliminary investigation, there are grounds to suspect that the body armour did not meet the quality specified in the contract. Ukraine submitted a request for legal assistance in this case at the end of 2023.

The individual responsible for the company is suspected of committing criminal offences. Two people were detained during the preliminary investigation, but one of them is not suspected of committing criminal offences.

The case will be referred for potential indictment in the summer.

Background:

The Finnish Ministry of Defence is preparing its 29th military aid package for Ukraine, estimated to be worth €143 million.

The previous, 28th military aid package from Finland to Ukraine, worth around €200 million, was announced in March 2025.

