All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Finnish company suspected of supplying poor-quality body armour to Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 July 2025, 12:18
Finnish company suspected of supplying poor-quality body armour to Ukraine
Stock photo: Finnish police on Facebook

The Central Criminal Police Department of Finland suspects that a Finnish company has been supplying poor-quality body armour to the Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: European Pravda, citing a police statement

Details: The Finnish police suspect a Finnish company of fraud, embezzlement and money laundering in a case which involved the company’s signature of a contract worth approximately €5.7 million with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence to supply body armour.

Advertisement:

Under the contract, the company was to supply 10,000 protective body armour to the Ukrainian forces. In the summer of 2022, 5,000 pieces of body armour were delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The police reported that, based on the results of a preliminary investigation, there are grounds to suspect that the body armour did not meet the quality specified in the contract. Ukraine submitted a request for legal assistance in this case at the end of 2023.

The individual responsible for the company is suspected of committing criminal offences. Two people were detained during the preliminary investigation, but one of them is not suspected of committing criminal offences.

The case will be referred for potential indictment in the summer.

Background:

  • The Finnish Ministry of Defence is preparing its 29th military aid package for Ukraine, estimated to be worth €143 million.
  • The previous, 28th military aid package from Finland to Ukraine, worth around €200 million, was announced in March 2025. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Finlandaid for Ukrainecorruption
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Finland
Finnish media outlet discovers how Russia continues to obtain spare parts for its civil aviation
Finland's Foreign Ministry summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation
Finland suspects Russian aircraft of airspace violation
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: