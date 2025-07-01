Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two power engineers

Russian forces have attacked the Stepnohirsk hromada in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two power engineers. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Fedorov: "The Russians are trying to destroy the infrastructure of the frontline hromada with artillery shellings and FPV drones. A repair crew came under fire. The vehicle has been damaged and the employees have suffered acoustic trauma."

Details: Fedorov specified that two people were injured. A high-voltage power line was also damaged.

Currently, the Stepnohirsk hromada is without electricity, internet and mobile communications.

