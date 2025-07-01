All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence names Russians involved in missile strike on Sumy on 3 June

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 July 2025, 13:47
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has identified the Russian military personnel involved in the attack on the city of Sumy on 3 June 2025, which killed six people and injured 29 others.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to DIU

Details: The intelligence reports show that the Russians mobilised a BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system from the 30th Motorised Rifle Regiment (military unit 72162) for the artillery shelling. The regiment's firing positions were located in the vicinity of the village of Apanasovka in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The head of this regiment’s artillery, Damir Garnaev from the city of Penza, and the commander of the rocket artillery battery of the regiment, Dmitry Volobuev from Samara, Russian Federation, were involved in the strike on Sumy. The names of the commanders of the BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems have also been established, intelligence reports show.

Background:

  • The Russians targeted the centre of Sumy with multiple-launch rocket systems at around 09:20 on 3 June. Eight hits were recorded, damaging 16 buildings, including 15 apartment buildings and residential houses, Clinical Hospital No. 4 and railway tracks. Among the injured were three children, the youngest of whom was three years old.
  • On 12 June, Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the Russians had carried out the attack on 3 June with the 122-mm BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket system with a range of up to 40 km. 

