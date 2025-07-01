Russians shell residential buildings in Kostiantynivka with artillery, injuring citizens – photo

Russian forces shelled residential buildings in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Tuesday 1 July, injuring three people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's office

Details: The Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with tubed artillery for an hour on 1 July. Apartment buildings and houses came under Russian attack.

A 52-year-old woman and her 32-year-old son were injured in their home in the attack. In addition, another resident was injured on the street. The injured were diagnosed with blast traumas and shrapnel wounds. They received medical assistance.

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Prosecutor's office

The prosecutor's office, which will investigate another Russian war crime, stated that two apartment buildings, 13 houses, four shops, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

