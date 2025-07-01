All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK intelligence analyses Ukraine's attack on airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 1 July 2025, 14:57
UK intelligence analyses Ukraine's attack on airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK intelligence has analysed Ukraine’s recent strike on the Marinovka airfield in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update dated 1 July on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The update states that at least two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers were almost certainly destroyed in the drone attack, with another two possibly destroyed or damaged, according to unconfirmed reports.

Advertisement:

The Marinovka airfield is located over 270 km from the Ukrainian border and about 440 km from the current line of contact.

The airfield is used daily by Russia for combat operations and also serves as a backup facility for relocating aircraft when other airfields are under threat. Su-34 aircraft were moved to Marinovka from the Morozovsk airfield after a Ukrainian drone strike in August 2024.

Quote: "Despite these dispersal efforts to protect their aircraft, Russian aviation remains vulnerable to Ukrainian UAS attacks."

That same weekend, Ukraine also successfully struck the Kirovske airfield in occupied Crimea and an artillery ammunition depot in Russia’s Bryansk.

Russia has lost over 30 Su-34 aircraft during the war against Ukraine. In total, more than 135 Russian aircraft have been lost in combat operations, the update concludes.

Background:

  • UK intelligence has also recently reported a growing scale of unauthorised military desertions within Russian forces.
  • In a previous update, UK intelligence noted that the conflict between Israel and Iran poses challenges to Russia, though the Kremlin also sees some benefits.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

defence intelligenceUKRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
defence intelligence
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
Ukrainian intelligence: Kremlin seeks to divide Moldova ahead of EU summit
Russian officers hide in rear and avoid going to front lines, Ukrainian intelligence says
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: