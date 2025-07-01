European Commission sees Hungary's "referendum" on Ukraine's EU accession as "non-binding"

The results of consultations conducted by Hungary on assessing Ukraine's potential accession to the European Union are not binding, but the European Commission takes them into account.

Source: European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier on 1 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The national consultations in Hungary, in which the majority of participants supposedly voted against Ukraine's membership in the EU, are not binding, but the European Commission has taken their results into account.

Advertisement:

"On the national consultation that took place in Hungary, our position is very clear. We take note of the results of this national consultation. The Hungarian government called and organised this non-binding consultation, and, as you know, national consultations are a matter for the national authorities," he said.

Mercier added that now the Hungarian government should "explain how they would like to take it forward".

"On our side, things are really clear. As we speak, Ukraine is delivering on reforms in the most difficult circumstances that one can imagine. The Commission has assessed that Ukraine has met the criteria to open the first cluster, so the cluster on the fundamentals," Mercier noted.

He also said that Brussels had positively assessed Ukraine's plan for the integration of national minorities, which addresses the concerns of its neighbours.

"We have always defended a merit-based approach when it comes to accession. And there’s no objective reasons in this case to object to the opening of the cluster one on fundamentals. So when a candidate country is held back for no objective reasons despite meeting the criteria, the entire enlargement process loses its credibility," Mercier said.

"So we really hope that we can still open the first cluster, and very soon," he added.

Background:

Following the EU summit, the Ukrainian government is still awaiting the opening of the first negotiation cluster.

It should be noted that the European Council summit on 26 June was unable to reach a consensus on relations and further rapprochement with Ukraine due to Hungary's veto.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!