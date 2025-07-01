June saw highest number of Russian air attacks on Kharkiv since full-scale war began

In June 2025, Kharkiv suffered the highest number of air attacks since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion – 142 strikes.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on social media

Quote: "In June, we recorded an absolute monthly record for the number of air attacks on Kharkiv since the beginning of the war. These included missile strikes, drone attacks, airstrikes and more. You can see the statistics in the chart.

Advertisement:

The cost is horrific. Over the month, we lost 15 civilians. Another 157 people were injured, including 25 children."

Details: The mayor mentioned the largest single combined attack on the city, which took place on 7 June. On that day, a major civilian facility producing soft containers for agricultural goods came under direct fire.

The explosions caused a large fire and made structures collapse. The building was left in ruins. Firefighting efforts continued non-stop for 12 days. Two people were rescued. The bodies of six other employees were recovered from the rubble.

Terekhov said the level of danger and technical complexity of the situation was comparable to the tragedy at the Epicentr hardware store.

The mayor added that Kharkiv residents, utility workers, emergency services, medics, volunteers and businesses are all operating at their limits.

He once again urged people not to ignore air-raid warnings: go down into the metro, head to shelters, and follow the two-wall rule if they stay at home [the two-wall rule is a safety rule whereby a person keeps two windowless walls between them and the street during attacks – ed.].

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!