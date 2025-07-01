All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence sabotages railway and Russian locomotive in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 1 July 2025, 15:32
Ukrainian intelligence sabotages railway and Russian locomotive in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
The train. Photo: DIU

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that a railway track used by Russian forces for logistics was sabotaged on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: DIU

Details: The operation was carried out jointly with the local resistance movement.

Quote: "On 26 June 2025, a railway track on temporarily occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was destroyed by an explosion. The section, actively used by Russian invaders for logistics, was paralysed for more than a week.

On 1 July 2025, the Russians restored the sleepers and rails and sent a military freight train – but then another blast occurred on the railway. The enemy locomotive was disabled, and one of the key logistical routes of the occupying forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was blocked again."

Background: On 26 June, attack drones operated by Ukraine's Defence Intelligence hit storage facilities containing missile fuel and fuel and lubricants at the 1061st logistics centre of Russian forces in the city of Bryansk.

