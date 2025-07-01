All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia sentences former deputy defence minister to 13 years for corruption

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 1 July 2025, 16:18
Russia sentences former deputy defence minister to 13 years for corruption
collage Ukrainska Pravda

A Moscow court has sentenced former Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov to 13 years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering.

Source: BBC Russian Service

Details: The court found Ivanov guilty of large-scale embezzlement and money laundering by an organised group (Articles 160.4, 174.1a and 174.1b of Russia’s Criminal Code). He was fined RUB 100 million (approx. US$800,000) and stripped of all state awards, including the title of Honoured Builder of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement:

Ivanov’s subordinate, Anton Filatov, former head of the Oboronlogistika company, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

The trial was held behind closed doors and Ivanov denied the charges.

Initially accused of receiving a large bribe (Article 290.6 of the Criminal Code), Ivanov faced additional charges, including embezzlement of over RUB 216 million (US$1.7 million) for purchasing two ferries for the Kerch crossing and RUB 2.9 billion (US$23.2 million) from Interkommerts Bank. Two further bribery cases involved RUB 1.185 billion (US$9.5 million) and RUB 152 million (US$1.2 million). Businessmen Sergei Borodin and Alexander Fomin, also implicated, pleaded guilty and are cooperating with the investigation.

Background:

  • Timur Ivanov, who had served as deputy defence minister since 2016, was considered an associate of former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. He was suspended after his arrest.
  • On the evening of 23 April, Ivanov was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had been informed of Ivanov's detention, and that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had been warned in advance.
  • Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), a Russian media outlet, stated that the real reason for Ivanov’s arrest was treason.
  • It was later reported that Ivanov is in a Russian detention centre and being prosecuted by the Putin regime as a result of active measures taken by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).
  • In April 2023, Ukrainska Pravda spotted Ivanov's wife Svetlana at the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps (the relevant video investigation is available with English subtitles).

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy signs documents to ratify agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression
Ukraine's modernised Liutyi drones strike Russian military plant after 1,300 km flight – video
Explosions and fire reported as drones strike Russian air defence and drone factory in Izhevsk – videos
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: