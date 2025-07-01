Russia sentences former deputy defence minister to 13 years for corruption

A Moscow court has sentenced former Russian Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov to 13 years in prison for embezzlement and money laundering.

Source: BBC Russian Service

Details: The court found Ivanov guilty of large-scale embezzlement and money laundering by an organised group (Articles 160.4, 174.1a and 174.1b of Russia’s Criminal Code). He was fined RUB 100 million (approx. US$800,000) and stripped of all state awards, including the title of Honoured Builder of the Russian Federation.

Ivanov’s subordinate, Anton Filatov, former head of the Oboronlogistika company, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison.

The trial was held behind closed doors and Ivanov denied the charges.

Initially accused of receiving a large bribe (Article 290.6 of the Criminal Code), Ivanov faced additional charges, including embezzlement of over RUB 216 million (US$1.7 million) for purchasing two ferries for the Kerch crossing and RUB 2.9 billion (US$23.2 million) from Interkommerts Bank. Two further bribery cases involved RUB 1.185 billion (US$9.5 million) and RUB 152 million (US$1.2 million). Businessmen Sergei Borodin and Alexander Fomin, also implicated, pleaded guilty and are cooperating with the investigation.

Background:

Timur Ivanov, who had served as deputy defence minister since 2016, was considered an associate of former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. He was suspended after his arrest.

On the evening of 23 April, Ivanov was detained on suspicion of taking a bribe. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had been informed of Ivanov's detention, and that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had been warned in advance.

Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), a Russian media outlet, stated that the real reason for Ivanov’s arrest was treason.

It was later reported that Ivanov is in a Russian detention centre and being prosecuted by the Putin regime as a result of active measures taken by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

In April 2023, Ukrainska Pravda spotted Ivanov's wife Svetlana at the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps (the relevant video investigation is available with English subtitles).

