Ukraine downs 8 out of 17 Russian Kinzhal missiles in June

In June 2025, Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 4,758 air targets launched by Russia, including eight Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Colonel Yurii Ihnat reported that Russia intensively used Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles in June, with Ukrainian air defences intercepting 8 out of 17 launched. Some Kinzhals reportedly failed to reach their targets and were reported as lost by the Air Force.

Overall, in June, Ukraine’s air defence forces downed:

8 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles

93 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles

12 Kalibr cruise missiles

13 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles

27 Iskander-K cruise missiles

2,453 Shahed-type attack UAVs

659 reconnaissance UAVs

1,479 UAVs of other types

The Air Force conducted 895 sorties in June, including approximately 580 for fighter aircraft cover and over 220 for fire support and air assistance to ground troops.

Ukrainian defence forces aircraft destroyed 646 air targets and struck command posts, logistics facilities and clusters of Russian personnel and equipment.

