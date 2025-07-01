All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin responds to Trump's special envoy Kellogg after he accused Russia of stalling peace talks

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 1 July 2025, 18:26
Kremlin responds to Trump's special envoy Kellogg after he accused Russia of stalling peace talks
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has attempted to prove that Russia is interested in peace negotiations following accusations by Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, that Moscow is deliberately stalling the process.

Source: Peskov at a briefing on Tuesday 1 July, as quoted by RBC (RosBusinessConsulting) and reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg had rejected Peskov’s earlier claim that further peace talks depend on Ukraine and the United States. Kellogg had described Peskov’s words as "Orwellian" and urged Russia to stop "stalling for time while it bombs civilian targets in Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Peskov said no one is stalling the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Quote from Peskov: "Of course, we are primarily interested in achieving the goals and objectives that we are pursuing through the special military operation [this is how Russians refer to their unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.] by political and diplomatic means, so we are not interested in delaying anything."

Details: Peskov also said that the agreements reached at the second meeting in Istanbul are still being implemented and added, "From there, the next step is simply to meet again".

"When all prior humanitarian agreements are fulfilled, the parties will meet and continue the discussion," he stated.

Background:

  • The most recent, second round of talks in Istanbul took place on 2 June. During that meeting, Russia handed Ukraine a memorandum containing a set of unacceptable ultimatums.
  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin later said that Moscow is ready for another meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaTrumpRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy signs documents to ratify agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression
Third Russian Air Force jet crash this year: Su-34 goes down near Savasleyka airfield
Russia sentences former deputy defence minister to 13 years for corruption
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: