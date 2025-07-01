Kremlin responds to Trump's special envoy Kellogg after he accused Russia of stalling peace talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has attempted to prove that Russia is interested in peace negotiations following accusations by Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, that Moscow is deliberately stalling the process.

Source: Peskov at a briefing on Tuesday 1 July, as quoted by RBC (RosBusinessConsulting) and reported by European Pravda

Details: Kellogg had rejected Peskov’s earlier claim that further peace talks depend on Ukraine and the United States. Kellogg had described Peskov’s words as "Orwellian" and urged Russia to stop "stalling for time while it bombs civilian targets in Ukraine".

Peskov said no one is stalling the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Quote from Peskov: "Of course, we are primarily interested in achieving the goals and objectives that we are pursuing through the special military operation [this is how Russians refer to their unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.] by political and diplomatic means, so we are not interested in delaying anything."

Details: Peskov also said that the agreements reached at the second meeting in Istanbul are still being implemented and added, "From there, the next step is simply to meet again".

"When all prior humanitarian agreements are fulfilled, the parties will meet and continue the discussion," he stated.

Background:

The most recent, second round of talks in Istanbul took place on 2 June. During that meeting, Russia handed Ukraine a memorandum containing a set of unacceptable ultimatums.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin later said that Moscow is ready for another meeting with the Ukrainian delegation.

