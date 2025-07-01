Man injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast

Russian forces struck the border of Chernihiv Oblast on 1 July 2025, injuring a man.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This afternoon, the Russians attacked the border village of the Semenivska hromada. They struck an ordinary yard with several FPV drones.

Advertisement:

As a result of the shelling, a 76-year-old civilian resident was injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The man was hospitalised with a contusion and is currently under the supervision of doctors.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!