Man injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 July 2025, 20:55
Explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images 

Russian forces struck the border of Chernihiv Oblast on 1 July 2025, injuring a man.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "This afternoon, the Russians attacked the border village of the Semenivska hromada. They struck an ordinary yard with several FPV drones.

As a result of the shelling, a 76-year-old civilian resident was injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The man was hospitalised with a contusion and is currently under the supervision of doctors.

