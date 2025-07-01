All Sections
Zelenskyy confirms death of brigade commander in Russian attack on Huliaipole

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 July 2025, 22:15
Zelenskyy confirms death of brigade commander in Russian attack on Huliaipole
The aftermath of the attack on Huliaipole. Photo: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that the commander of the 110th Brigade Serhii Zakharevych has been killed in a Russian missile attack on Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Servicemen have been killed and over 30 people injured.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 1 July

Quote: "Today, the entire day was spent clearing the rubble after the strike on Huliaipole. Tragically, there are casualties – both military and civilian. Colonel Zakharevych, the commander of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, as well as other men from the brigade were killed. 

My condolences to all their families and loved ones. A full investigation into the circumstances of this strike is ongoing – I am awaiting a report. Everyone who was wounded – and this was a missile strike – is receiving the necessary assistance. More than 30 people were wounded. We will definitely retaliate against the Russians for this strike."

Background: 

  • The Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that, on the morning of 1 July, Russian forces struck Huliaipole in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with two ballistic missiles. The strike resulted in injuries and fatalities.
  • Later, it was reported that the commander of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka, Colonel Serhii Zakharevych, had been killed. 

