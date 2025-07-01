Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian air defence and drone plant in Izhevsk

A moment of hit. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on the evening of 1 July that Ukrainian forces had struck the Kupol Electromechanical Plant, which manufactures anti-aircraft missile systems, in the Russian city of Izhevsk.

Quote: "As part of efforts to weaken the enemy’s air defence capabilities, units from the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, attacked the Izhevsk Kupol Electromechanical Plant on 1 July, located in the Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation."

Details: The General Staff added that the Kupol plant, a Russian defence industry facility, specialises in producing short-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

Direct hits on building no. 1 at site no. 1 have been confirmed. A fire was recorded there.

Information on the consequences of the strike is being gathered.

On 1 July, drones attacked the Kupol Electromechanical Plant in Izhevsk, one of Russia’s primary producers of Tor and Osa air defence systems and Garpiya attack drones. The facility is located in the Udmurt Republic, about 1,500 km from Ukraine’s border.

Video footage shows that the plant was hit by modernised Ukrainian Liutyi kamikaze drones.

