All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian air defence and drone plant in Izhevsk

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 July 2025, 23:24
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian air defence and drone plant in Izhevsk
A moment of hit. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed on the evening of 1 July that Ukrainian forces had struck the Kupol Electromechanical Plant, which manufactures anti-aircraft missile systems, in the Russian city of Izhevsk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "As part of efforts to weaken the enemy’s air defence capabilities, units from the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, attacked the Izhevsk Kupol Electromechanical Plant on 1 July, located in the Udmurt Republic of the Russian Federation."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff added that the Kupol plant, a Russian defence industry facility, specialises in producing short-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

Direct hits on building no. 1 at site no. 1 have been confirmed. A fire was recorded there.

Information on the consequences of the strike is being gathered.

Background: 

  • On 1 July, drones attacked the Kupol Electromechanical Plant in Izhevsk, one of Russia’s primary producers of Tor and Osa air defence systems and Garpiya attack drones. The facility is located in the Udmurt Republic, about 1,500 km from Ukraine’s border.
  • Video footage shows that the plant was hit by modernised Ukrainian Liutyi kamikaze drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General Staffcombat action
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
General Staff
Russia loses 1,110 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian forces hit Russian command point in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine repels 12 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front, 7 in Sumy Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: