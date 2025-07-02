Russian drones attack Odesa Oblast, causing damage

Russian forces attacked the Vylkove hromada in Odesa Oblast with loitering munitions on the night of 1-2 July, causing damage. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Suspilne Odesa, a local branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Izmail District Military Administration reported that some of the drones had been shot down, though there was some damage.

Port and tourism infrastructure facilities were hit.

