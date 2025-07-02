Russia helped set up attack drone production in North Korea

Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation has reported that Russia has helped North Korea set up the production of combat drones and is training North Korean drone operators.

Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation

Details: Kovalenko said Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed that the production of Shahed- and Geran-type drones has been established in North Korea with Russia’s assistance.

Quote: "…Russian instructors are working in Pyongyang and near the Kalma airfield in the city of Wonsan, training North Korean UAV pilots to operate both first-person view attack drones and other types of combat UAVs."

