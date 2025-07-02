Russia helped set up attack drone production in North Korea
Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 01:52
Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation has reported that Russia has helped North Korea set up the production of combat drones and is training North Korean drone operators.
Source: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation
Details: Kovalenko said Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed that the production of Shahed- and Geran-type drones has been established in North Korea with Russia’s assistance.
Quote: "…Russian instructors are working in Pyongyang and near the Kalma airfield in the city of Wonsan, training North Korean UAV pilots to operate both first-person view attack drones and other types of combat UAVs."
