Russians killed 12 civilians in Sumy Oblast in June, including two children

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 2 July 2025, 05:18
Russians killed 12 civilians in Sumy Oblast in June, including two children
Large-scale fire. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Russian forces conducted 2,593 strikes on the oblast in June, killing 12 civilians, including two children.

Source: Hryhorov on Telegram

Details: The Russians used various types of weapons in attacks on Sumy Oblast, including guided bombs, Shahed drones and Lancet UAVs, FPV drones, artillery and mortars.

Twelve civilians were killed in the attacks in June, including two children.

In addition, 78 people were injured, including 10 children.

The largest-scale attacks targeted the Sumy, Verkhnia Syrovatka, Lebedyn and Putyvl hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

