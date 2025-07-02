Prosecutors show aftermath of overnight Russian drone strike on Kharkiv – video
Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 06:22
The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has released a video showing the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv on the night of 1-2 July.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: The prosecutor’s office stated that Russian forces had attacked the territory of the Novobavarskyi district using a Shahed-136 drone, which is produced in Russia under the name Geran-2.
The strike caused destruction and a large-scale fire.
