All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Prosecutors show aftermath of overnight Russian drone strike on Kharkiv – video

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 2 July 2025, 06:22
Prosecutors show aftermath of overnight Russian drone strike on Kharkiv – video
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: screenshot from the video

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has released a video showing the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv on the night of 1-2 July.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The prosecutor’s office stated that Russian forces had attacked the territory of the Novobavarskyi district using a Shahed-136 drone, which is produced in Russia under the name Geran-2.

Advertisement:

The strike caused destruction and a large-scale fire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KharkivdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in accident in Hungary: children among injured
Ukrainian drone attacks cause chaos at Russian airports, 120 drones claimed downed – photo
Armenia denies Ukrainian claims of Russian military build-up
Russia attacks Ukraine with 157 drones and 4 missiles, striking 19 sites
Firefighters tackle aftermath of Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast – photos
All News
Kharkiv
Kharkiv comes under heaviest Russian air attacks in June 2025 over years of full-scale war
Russians attack Kharkiv with new Chernika drone
Drone hits roof of high-rise building in Kharkiv – Kharkiv mayor
RECENT NEWS
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
14:35
A thousand drones and a million more to come: why Ukraine must tame its weapons "zoo"
13:43
Azovstal hero Mykhailo Dianov marries his beloved in Ternopil – photos
13:31
Zelenskyy: Most Ukrainians exchanged in June had been in Russian captivity since 2022 – video
13:12
Russia ordered to pay US$2m to Ukrainian MP's company for losses in Kherson Oblast
12:51
Bus carrying Ukrainians caught in accident in Hungary: children among injured
12:22
Emergency workers come under Russian fire in Kharkiv and Kherson – photo
11:17
Trump's envoy Kellogg praises call with Zelenskyy, highlights compassion in leadership
10:55
Russian drone strike hits military enlistment office in Kremenchuk
10:31
Ukraine to sign energy supply deals with Europe before heating season
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: