All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kherson in early morning, injuring man

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 July 2025, 07:29
Russians attack Kherson in early morning, injuring man
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

One person has been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson early in the morning on 2 July.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The occupying forces attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson at around 04:00. A 52-year-old man was hit."

Advertisement:

Details: He suffered a blast injury and a broken arm and was hospitalised.

Background: Russian forces attacked a hospital in Kherson late in the evening on 1 July, injuring eight people.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Kherson
Russians hit hospital in Kherson, injuring eight people – photos
Russian drone hits Kherson: man injured, car burnt out – video
Russia's evening attacks on Kherson leaves 3 people injured
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: