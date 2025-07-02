Russians attack Kherson in early morning, injuring man
Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 07:29
One person has been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson early in the morning on 2 July.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The occupying forces attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson at around 04:00. A 52-year-old man was hit."
Details: He suffered a blast injury and a broken arm and was hospitalised.
Background: Russian forces attacked a hospital in Kherson late in the evening on 1 July, injuring eight people.
