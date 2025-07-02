Russians attack Kherson in early morning, injuring man

One person has been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson early in the morning on 2 July.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The occupying forces attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson at around 04:00. A 52-year-old man was hit."

Details: He suffered a blast injury and a broken arm and was hospitalised.

Background: Russian forces attacked a hospital in Kherson late in the evening on 1 July, injuring eight people.

