Ukrainian forces repel 77 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 171 combat clashes have occurred on 11 fronts over the past day, with Ukrainian forces repelling 77 assaults on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 2 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks. Russian forces conducted 14 airstrikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and conducted 323 bombardments, two of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Milove, Kamianka and Hlyboke and towards Ambarne.

On the Kupiansk front, eight Russian attacks were recorded. Ukrainian forces repelled the Russian assaults near the settlements of Radkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Senkivka, Holubivka, Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai and towards Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 18 assaults, trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Novovodiane, Hrekivka, Ridkodub and Myrne and towards Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled eight Russian attacks near the village of Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, a Russian assault was repelled near the town of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted two attacks near the settlements of Leonidivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 49 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myrne, Popiv Yar, Koptieve, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 28 attacks near the settlements of Perebudova, Piddubne, Vesele, Maliivka, Shevchenko and Novopil.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults towards the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces conducted three unsuccessful assaults near the village of Kamianske.

On the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, there were no combat clashes.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!