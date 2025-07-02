Germany intensifies inspections of Russian shadow fleet vessels in Baltic Sea

Germany has introduced additional measures to crack down on Russia's shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea.

Source: Germany's Federal Foreign Office, as reported by The Maritime Executive, a news outlet covering maritime news, jobs, events and industry analysis

Quote from The Maritime Executive: "German authorities starting today, 1 July, are immediately asking passing tankers about their insurance coverage to protect against oil pollution."

Advertisement:

Details: The Federal Foreign Office noted that such data is usually unknown, as these vessels avoid reliable insurers and European ports.

"Our goal is very clear: We will increase the pressure on the Russian shadow fleet and protect the Baltic Sea habitat," said Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Efforts will focus on inspecting ships passing the German island of Fehmarn, near a key shipping route 12 miles [roughly 19 km] from Sweden.

Germany warns that any violations detected could lead to action by the state whose flag the offending vessel flies. Such violations may also serve as grounds for inclusion in sanctions programmes.

Quote from The Maritime Executive: "Germany in January 2025 took more direct action detaining the Panama-flagged tanker Eventin (152,000 dwt) after the vessel blacked out and had to be rescued in the Baltic. It later moved to seize the vessel and its cargo after saying it was a shadow fleet tanker in violation of regulations. Germany took control of the tanker, which continues at anchor, while the case was to be reviewed by the German courts."

Background:

On 23 June, it was reported that Russia used a military ship to escort sanctioned tankers through the English Channel. Two sanctioned tankers and a Russian military ship entered the English Channel simultaneously, heading for Russian ports to load oil.

On 20 June, Denmark reportedly began deploying maritime drones in the Baltic Sea. Amid growing concerns over hybrid threats from Russia, these drones will assist in protecting undersea infrastructure and monitoring vessels.

It was also reported that Russia had begun using military ships to escort shadow fleet tankers in the Gulf of Finland. The Finnish Navy has confirmed an increase in military activity in the region.

France’s Navy has deployed the 101-metre reconnaissance vessel Dupuy de Lôme to the Baltic Sea for the first time to intercept radio signals related to Russian activity.

On 2 June, it was reported that the Swedish government announced tighter supervision of foreign ship insurers to combat the so-called Russian "shadow fleet". Starting on 1 July, the Swedish Coast Guard and Maritime Administration will collect information on insurance not only for ships entering Swedish ports, but also for those passing through the country's territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

As reported earlier, in May, the Estonian Navy attempted to stop the tanker Jaguar, which was passing through international waters in the Gulf of Finland en route to the port of Primorsk. In response to the actions of the Estonian forces, Russia sent a fighter jet which, according to Estonia's military, violated the country's airspace.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that his country would continue inspecting ships belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" despite the recent airspace violation by a Russian fighter jet.

On 18 May, Russian authorities detained a tanker in Russian territorial waters after it had left the port of Sillamäe, Estonia, carrying shale oil. The vessel was released on 19 May.

Following Russia’s seizure of the Green Admire oil tanker, Estonia decided to avoid the route passing through Russian territorial waters.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!