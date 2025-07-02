All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Serhii Zhadan becomes first Ukrainian author to win Austrian State Prize for Literature

Daria LobanokWednesday, 2 July 2025, 12:36
Serhii Zhadan becomes first Ukrainian author to win Austrian State Prize for Literature
Serhii Zhadan. Photo: Dmytro Larin, Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian writer, musician, volunteer and serviceman Serhii Zhadan has been awarded the 2025 Austrian State Prize for European Literature. This is the first time a Ukrainian author has received this award, which is presented by Austria’s Federal Ministry for Housing, Arts, Culture, Media and Sport.

Source: Austria’s Federal Ministry for Housing, Arts, Culture, Media and Sport

Quote from Minister Andreas Babler: "Serhii Zhadan gives literary voice to the horror of war and to the invisible, all-encompassing fear. He gives back to the people of Ukraine their voice and individuality, which they risk losing in the face of Russian aggression. His work expresses what everyday language cannot. It possesses the literary power necessary to bear witness and offer hope in times of war and terror."  

Advertisement:

Details: The Austrian State Prize for European Literature has been awarded since 1965 for the complete body of work by a European author whose writing has received significant international recognition, evidenced by translations into other languages. Eligible works must be available in German translation. The prize includes an award of €25,000.

Serhii Zhadan studied German literature and earned a doctoral degree focused on Ukrainian futurism. He has been a leading figure in Kharkiv’s youth and cultural scene since 1991.

He made his literary debut at the age of 17 and has since published twelve poetry collections and seven novels. In 2014, he won the Jan Michalski Prize for Literature and the Brücke Berlin Prize for his novel Voroshilovgrad, which BBC Ukraine later named as its Book of the Decade.

In 2022, Zhadan was awarded the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. In 2023, he was made an honorary professor of philosophy at the Ukrainian Free University in Munich.

In early June 2024, Zhadan officially confirmed that he had joined the National Guard of Ukraine. In addition to his military service, he remains active as a volunteer, raising funds for equipment for Ukrainian forces and performing at benefit concerts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

cultureUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
culture
Artist Ai Weiwei: Democracy and freedom do not necessarily enable the creation of great art
Documentary series featuring Ukrainska Pravda wins Dutch Directors Guild Award – photo, video
Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina awarded Orwell Prize posthumously
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: