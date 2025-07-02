Germany to fund production of 500 Ukrainian-made long-range drones

The German government has allocated funding to produce more than 500 An-196 Liutyi UAVs, designed for long-range strikes against Russia.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to German newspaper Welt

Details: This marks Germany’s first contract for Ukrainian long-range drones, following Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s pledge to bolster Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities.

The purchased drones will have a flight range exceeding 1,200 km and carry a 50 kg warhead. They are expected to be ready within the coming month.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul recently announced plans to deepen cooperation with Ukraine in weapons manufacturing, stating that Berlin would step up its military support for Kyiv.

He said that Germany had agreed to strengthen cooperation with the arms industry and aimed to establish new joint ventures to help Ukraine produce more and faster for its own defence, given the country’s enormous needs.

Background: Ukraine used upgraded Liutyi kamikaze drones to strike the Russian Kupol plant in Izhevsk. These drones feature a more streamlined design, allowing longer flight distances and better protection against Russian radars.

