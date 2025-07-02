All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks firefighters dealing with aftermath of previous Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 July 2025, 14:21
Russia attacks firefighters dealing with aftermath of previous Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast – photos
A damaged fire engine. Photo: State Emergency Service

A Russian drone has attacked a group of firefighters as they were dealing with the aftermath of a Russian strike on the Druzhkivka hromada in Donetsk Oblast, damaging their equipment. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote from the SES: "The invaders deployed a drone to deliberately attack emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of an enemy strike on a residential area in the Druzhkivka hromada. Fortunately, no personnel were injured: the firefighters stopped work in time and moved to a safe distance."

Advertisement:
 
The damaged fire engine
Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: A fire engine was damaged in the Russian attack, with the blast wave shattering its windows and warping parts of the vehicle body.

 
The damaged fire engine
Photo: State Emergency Service

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had attacked Druzhkivka with drones, injuring three people and damaging at least four houses.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!


 

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: