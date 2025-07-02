Russia attacks firefighters dealing with aftermath of previous Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast – photos

A Russian drone has attacked a group of firefighters as they were dealing with the aftermath of a Russian strike on the Druzhkivka hromada in Donetsk Oblast, damaging their equipment. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote from the SES: "The invaders deployed a drone to deliberately attack emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of an enemy strike on a residential area in the Druzhkivka hromada. Fortunately, no personnel were injured: the firefighters stopped work in time and moved to a safe distance."

The damaged fire engine Photo: State Emergency Service

Details: A fire engine was damaged in the Russian attack, with the blast wave shattering its windows and warping parts of the vehicle body.

The damaged fire engine Photo: State Emergency Service

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had attacked Druzhkivka with drones, injuring three people and damaging at least four houses.

