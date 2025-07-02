All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces raid kills four Russians, captures one – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 2 July 2025, 15:05
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces raid kills four Russians, captures one – video
Ukrainian raid. Screenshot: video by Special Operations Forces

Soldiers from the Special Operations Forces (SSO) unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a successful raid on a Russian position near the border on 1 July 2025, eliminating four Russian servicemen and capturing one prisoner.

Source: SSO press service

Details: Special Operations Forces conducted reconnaissance in the border area when they detected Russian movement. After assessing the tactical situation, the soldiers executed a successful raid.

Advertisement:

After searching the Russian servicemens’ bodies, the operators conducted an interrogation and radio interception.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Special Operations Forceswar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
Russia strikes Ukraine with 322 drones, mainly targeting Starokostiantyniv
Ukrainian Special Forces strike Borisoglebsk air base, home to Russian fighter jets
High-voltage line powering Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant restored
Russian strike causes blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Special Operations Forces
Ukrainian special forces troops destroy Russian reconnaissance group on border – video
Ukrainian forces destroy two Su-34 jets and damage two others in Russia's Volgograd Oblast
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:14
Russian drone attack on Kherson kills man
15:35
Russians occupy two villages between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts – DeepState
15:34
Ukraine secures release of its soldier convicted for "terrorism" after 506 days in Russian captivity
14:31
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
13:25
Russians strike Nova Poshta branch in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast – photos
12:16
Ukraine police report 70 minors targeted for recruitment by Russian secret services
12:11
Russian strikes leave parts of Ukrainian Chuhuiv without electricity
11:34
UK intelligence analyses death of deputy commander of Russian Navy
10:55
Death toll from Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July rises
10:28
Trump pledges continued support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy call
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: