Ukraine's Special Operations Forces raid kills four Russians, captures one – video

Soldiers from the Special Operations Forces (SSO) unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a successful raid on a Russian position near the border on 1 July 2025, eliminating four Russian servicemen and capturing one prisoner.

Source: SSO press service

Details: Special Operations Forces conducted reconnaissance in the border area when they detected Russian movement. After assessing the tactical situation, the soldiers executed a successful raid.

After searching the Russian servicemens’ bodies, the operators conducted an interrogation and radio interception.

