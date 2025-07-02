Two Ukrainian teenagers brought back from occupied territories

Both teens are already in the territory controlled by Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has successfully brought back two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, from Russian-occupied territories to areas under Ukrainian control.

Source: Bring Kids Back UA initiative

Details: The 16-year-old Vadym lived with his mother in Russian-occupied territory since the onset of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

"At first they waited to be able to leave, but over time life became more and more dangerous. Neighbours disappeared after searches, speaking Ukrainian was risky even at home and education was filled with propaganda," human rights defenders from Bring Kids Back UA stated.

Vadym refused to attend a Russian school due to its propaganda and remote study under the Ukrainian curriculum was deemed unsafe. Volunteers and human rights defenders facilitated Vadym and his mother’s safe return to Ukraine.

The 18-year-old, Hryhorii, chose to leave the occupied region after finishing school.

"Remaining in the occupation means losing the chance for a decent future," human rights defenders noted, reflecting Hryhorii’s reasoning.

Both teenagers are now in Ukrainian-controlled territory, receiving support and assistance.

Background: A week ago, Ukraine brought back a 17-year-old teenager from Russian-controlled territories. He also had been living under occupation since the start of the full-scale invasion.

