Ukrainian deputy PM explains what Ukraine does to unblock EU accession process

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has said that Ukraine is actively engaging with all partners to unblock its EU accession process.

Details: According to Stefanishyna, Hungary’s obstruction of the process is primarily political, and Ukraine is working closely with its partners to find a solution.

She noted that the issue remains high on the agenda.

Stefanishyna stressed that all matters, including those related to national minorities, must be resolved through dialogue rather than becoming tools of political blackmail within EU institutions.

She also expressed confidence that Ukraine would do everything necessary by the end of the year to open all six negotiation clusters required for accession talks with the EU.

"Ukraine, for its part, is already ready to open three negotiation clusters, and by the end of the year will do everything necessary to open all six. At this stage, the only factor determining the date for the opening of negotiations is the consensus of all 27 EU member states," Stefanishyna stressed.

The recent EU summit failed to reach a common position on deepening relations with Ukraine due to Hungary’s veto.

As a result, 26 EU member states – excluding Hungary – issued a joint statement supporting continued accession talks with Ukraine and acknowledged the European Commission’s assessment that Ukraine is ready to open the Fundamentals cluster.

