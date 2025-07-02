All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian deputy PM explains what Ukraine does to unblock EU accession process

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 2 July 2025, 15:32
Ukrainian deputy PM explains what Ukraine does to unblock EU accession process
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has said that Ukraine is actively engaging with all partners to unblock its EU accession process.

Source: European Pravda, citing Stefanishyna’s comments to Ukrinform

Details: According to Stefanishyna, Hungary’s obstruction of the process is primarily political, and Ukraine is working closely with its partners to find a solution. 

Advertisement:

She noted that the issue remains high on the agenda.

Stefanishyna stressed that all matters, including those related to national minorities, must be resolved through dialogue rather than becoming tools of political blackmail within EU institutions.

She also expressed confidence that Ukraine would do everything necessary by the end of the year to open all six negotiation clusters required for accession talks with the EU.

"Ukraine, for its part, is already ready to open three negotiation clusters, and by the end of the year will do everything necessary to open all six. At this stage, the only factor determining the date for the opening of negotiations is the consensus of all 27 EU member states," Stefanishyna stressed.

Background:

  • The recent EU summit failed to reach a common position on deepening relations with Ukraine due to Hungary’s veto. 
  • As a result, 26 EU member states – excluding Hungary – issued a joint statement supporting continued accession talks with Ukraine and acknowledged the European Commission’s assessment that Ukraine is ready to open the Fundamentals cluster.

Read also: "Plan B" for Ukraine's EU accession: how Brussels is preparing to overcome Hungary's veto

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUEurope
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
EU
Ukraine aligns with EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus and Iran
European Commission sees Hungary's "referendum" on Ukraine's EU accession as "non-binding"
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
RECENT NEWS
20:00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to sign new defence and recovery agreements with partners
19:51
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:39
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
18:56
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
17:54
Economist: Chief of Zelenskyy's office may be driving impending government shake-up
16:24
Man killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
16:21
Ukraine sanctions 60 Russian crypto firms for helping evade restrictions
16:01
Four killed in Russian guided bomb and drone strikes on Kostiantynivka – photo
15:50
Ukrainian children's ensemble was on bus that crashed in Hungary, four seriously injured
15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: