Two civilians injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 2 July 2025, 16:50
Russian FPV drone attacks in Kharkiv Oblast on 2 July 2025 injured two civilian men, aged 64 and 20.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces targeted the villages of Vesele in the Lyptsi hromada and Shestakove in the Staryi Saltiv hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

In Vesele, a 64-year-old local resident was injured. In Shestakove, a 20-year-old man was wounded.

Both victims have been hospitalised and are receiving medical treatment.

Background: Russian forces deployed four drones to attack the village of Borivske in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 July. Two local residents – a 22-year-old man and a 90-year-old man – were injured in the strike.

