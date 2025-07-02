All Sections
Czechia imposes sanctions on Russian ex-president's aide

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 2 July 2025, 17:51
Czechia imposes sanctions on Russian ex-president's aide
Russian national Oleg Osipov, a long-time aide to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, was added to the national sanctions list by the Czech government on Wednesday 2 July.

Source: Czech news agency ČTK, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Osipov was sanctioned for issuing death threats against well-known former Czech hockey player Dominik Hašek. Medvedev himself also joined in the threats.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said that Osipov actively supports activities that undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Osipov’s threats reflect the current modus operandi of the Kremlin aimed at eliminating its critics, including abroad," Lipavský added.

"We believe it is necessary to ban Oleg Osipov from entering the territory of Czechia," stated Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. "If someone threatens our citizens with death, they cannot expect to be a welcome guest in Czechia."

Fiala stated that Czechia will propose EU-level sanctions against Osipov.

Background:

  • So far, Czechia has imposed national sanctions on eight individuals and two entities.
  • Among them are the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Vladimir Gundyayev (Patriarch Kirill), Russia’s chief missile designer Boris Obnosov, and Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is godfather.

