Ukraine's Skyeton and UK's Prevail Partners launch joint drone production

Khrystoforov VladyslavWednesday, 2 July 2025, 18:26
Ukraine's Skyeton and UK's Prevail Partners launch joint drone production
Raybird-3 drone

Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyeton, known for its Raybird-3 UAV, has partnered with British defence firm Prevail Partners to establish a joint venture for producing Ukrainian-designed drones in the United Kingdom.

Source: Defense Express, citing Janes, as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The joint venture, Skyeton Prevail Solutions, aims to scale up drone production by leveraging UK manufacturing capabilities. Skyeton will provide production technology and ongoing modernisation updates derived from Raybird-3’s battlefield use in Ukraine.

This overseas production could enhance Skyeton’s capacity to fulfil contracts for Ukraine’s defence forces while also facilitating entry into international markets.

The agreement may be part of a broader UK-Ukraine initiative to produce drones in the UK. On 23 June 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a three-year "mega-project" to manufacture Ukrainian-designed drones for Ukraine’s defence forces.

Background: In 2024, President Zelenskyy announced agreements to export Ukrainian weapons production technologies to European countries, including the UK.

