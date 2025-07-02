Ukrainian Air Force video shows British Raven system downing Russian targets – video

The Ukrainian Air Force has released footage demonstrating the British-supplied Raven air defence system engaging Russian aerial targets.

Source: Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Raven anti-aircraft missile systems from the UK in service in the Air Force are at work on various fronts."

Details: In the video, service members in Ukraine’s south describe the Raven’s effectiveness in air defence operations against various Russian aerial threats. The system uses AIM-132 ASRAAM missiles designed to counter drones, cruise missiles, and potentially even aircraft and helicopters.

A Raven combat crew consists of three members: a commander, a driver and a gunner-operator. The system allows crew members to quickly swap roles for operational flexibility. The troops highlighted the system’s mobility as a key advantage.

Background:

On 25 June, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Britain would supply 350 AIM-132 ASRAAM missiles to Ukraine to bolster its air defence, funded by interest from frozen Russian assets.

They were adapted for ground launch with record speed – in just three months.

The ASRAAM missiles used in Raven systems are also manufactured and supplied to Ukraine by the UK. The Guardian has reported that a further five systems are expected to be delivered soon, increasing Ukraine’s total to 13.

