Russian attacks injure 7 civilians in Nikopol district

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 2 July 2025, 18:46
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Seven people were injured in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks on 2 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In total, seven people were injured in the Nikopol district. Five have been taken to hospital, including a 17-year-old girl. 

The settlements were targeted by Russian drones and artillery. Several fires broke out, including one in a wheat field. Firefighters extinguished all of them."

 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire in a wheat field.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: Two houses and three outbuildings were damaged, and another outbuilding was completely destroyed. Cars, a garage, a business and infrastructure were also hit.

Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on the Mezhova hromada in the Synelnykove district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] Nearly 30 houses, two cars and several buildings were damaged.

Updated information indicates that during the night, Russian forces struck the Mezhova hromada with an FPV drone and shelled the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the early morning. Infrastructure and a house were damaged.

Background: Four people were injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 2 July.

