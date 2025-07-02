Russians attack Sumy with drone: bus driver managed to move away, passengers unharmed – photos
Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 19:12
Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy with a drone on the evening of 2 July. No casualties have been reported.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: At around 18:00, a Russian UAV struck the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy.
Quote: "The blast wave shattered the windows of a passenger bus that was passing by at the time of the attack. The driver quickly moved to a safe distance and evacuated the passengers – none of them were injured."
Details: Windows in several cars and a residential building were also damaged.
