The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy with a drone on the evening of 2 July. No casualties have been reported.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: At around 18:00, a Russian UAV struck the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The blast wave shattered the windows of a passenger bus that was passing by at the time of the attack. The driver quickly moved to a safe distance and evacuated the passengers – none of them were injured."

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Windows in several cars and a residential building were also damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!