Ukraine is ready to buy or lease air defence systems, foreign minister stresses

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stressed that Ukraine is prepared to buy or lease air defence systems, which are vitally needed amid increasingly intense Russian air attacks.

Details: Sybiha pointed out that in June alone, Russia launched over 330 missiles on Ukraine, including 80 ballistic missiles, as well as more than 5,000 drones and 5,000 guided aerial bombs. This, he noted, confirms that the Kremlin has no intention of pursuing peace, despite the efforts of the United States.

Sybiha also cited UN data indicating that there has been a 37% increase in the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine over the past six months.

Quote: "Such a large number of drones, bombs and missiles, particularly ballistic, proves the urgency of further bolstering Ukraine's air defence. We need more interceptors and systems. We are also ready to purchase or rent them."

Details: He also called for greater investment in Ukraine’s defence industry, including interceptor drones and air defence systems.

Quote: "Ukraine is actively working to develop its own capabilities, but we require support now – given the scale of Russian terror.

The only way to force Russia to end the war is to increase pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine.

Now is not the time for weak decisions. Now is the time to demonstrate strength and send the right signals to Moscow."

Sybiha’s statement comes amid reports that the Pentagon has suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other high-precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns over the depletion of US stockpiles.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid.

A Russia sanctions bill sponsored by US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is expected to be considered by Congress in the near future.

Graham said the bill has been endorsed by Donald Trump and should be passed in July. However, he confirmed that the bill will not impose mandatory sanctions on Russia – the final decision will rest with the US president.

