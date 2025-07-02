Congressman urges Trump to hold emergency briefing on suspension of aid to Ukraine

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has urged US President Donald Trump to hold an urgent briefing for lawmakers regarding the situation around the halt in military aid to Ukraine.

Source: a letter from Fitzpatrick, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fitzpatrick expressed concern over reports that the United States has suspended deliveries of previously approved assistance to Ukraine at a time when Russia is continuing its summer offensive and intensifying airstrikes on rear areas.

Quote: "While the United States needs to continue to strengthen our Defense Industrial Base here at home, we can and must simultaneously provide urgently needed assistance to our allies who are defending their freedom from brutal invading dictators. To not do both is unacceptable."

Details: Fitzpatrick emphasised that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom, but for the entire democratic world.

"This is a defining moment: Ukraine's courage must continue to be met with action, and the United States must continue to lead with clarity and purpose. There can be no half-measures in the defence of liberty," he wrote.

Quote: "I respectfully request an emergency briefing from the White House and the Department of Defense on the Pentagon's recent review of our nation's weapons and munitions stockpiles, as well as the decision to withhold urgent, lifesaving military assistance to Ukraine."

Background:

The Pentagon has suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other high-precision munitions to Ukraine due to concerns over the depletion of US stockpiles.

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said it had not received any official notification regarding a suspension or revision of the delivery schedule for US military aid.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he understands the US administration’s desire to prioritise its own interests, but at the same time he continues to call for continued military support for Ukraine.

