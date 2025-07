Woman injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

A 70-year-old woman has been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 2 July.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 70-year-old woman was injured in an enemy attack on Orikhiv.

The Russians hit a residential area with tubed artillery. A house was damaged in the attack."

Details: The woman is receiving all the necessary treatment.

