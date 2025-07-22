Ukraine's Defence Intelligence showcases what's inside a new Russian drone aimed at overloading air defence

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has unveiled the inner workings of a new Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the Foreign Components in Weapons section of the War&Sanctions portal, exposing its role as a stealthy scout and decoy to pinpoint Ukrainian air defence positions and stretch them to breaking point. Sources report that this craft can also tote a warhead weighing up to 15 kg.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: DIU asserts that the device sports a delta-wing fuselage akin to the Shahed-136 (Geran-2), though markedly smaller. The assessment notes that every component is of Chinese origin.

Advertisement:

Quote from DIU: "Almost half of them – a flight controller with autopilot, navigation modules and antennas, an airspeed sensor and a Pitot tube – come from a single Chinese firm, CUAV Technology, which excels in researching, developing and producing system modules and applications for UAVs."

DIU recalled that in October 2022, CUAV Technology announced restrictions on supplying its products to Ukraine and the Russian Federation to curb their military use. Yet the agency highlighted that in 2023, Russia showcased a vertical take-off UAV, touted as a home-grown innovation, which turned out to be a CUAV Technology item readily available on AliExpress.

Quote: "In addition to CUAV products, such UAVs utilise a DLE brand engine and electronic ignition module (Mile Haoxiang Technology Co., Ltd.), KST servos, a Foxeer Technology Razer FPV camera, a Mayatech RFD900X data transmission module, a ReadyToSky video transmitter, a Hobbywing Technology power regulator and an HRB Power battery."

It was noted that this UAV also features a Chinese knock-off of the Australian RFD900x data transmission module made by RFDesign. Like its original counterpart, this Chinese version is engineered for long-range data transmission (up to 40 km in direct line of sight, depending on the antenna).

DIU explained that this device enables a robust data transmission channel from the drone to its ground station or between UAVs, significantly boosting its reconnaissance capabilities.

The intelligence agency noted that DLE engines have previously been employed by Russia in Gerbera and Parodiya UAVs and KST servos in Shahed-136 (Geran-2) and V2U UAVs, alongside universal planning and correction modules and aerial bombs.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of DIU, recently revealed that North Korea currently supplies up to 40% of Russia’s ammunition for the war in Ukraine, as the alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!