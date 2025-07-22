All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence showcases what's inside a new Russian drone aimed at overloading air defence

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 22 July 2025, 10:07
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence showcases what's inside a new Russian drone aimed at overloading air defence
Photo: War&Sanctions

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has unveiled the inner workings of a new Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the Foreign Components in Weapons section of the War&Sanctions portal, exposing its role as a stealthy scout and decoy to pinpoint Ukrainian air defence positions and stretch them to breaking point. Sources report that this craft can also tote a warhead weighing up to 15 kg.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: DIU asserts that the device sports a delta-wing fuselage akin to the Shahed-136 (Geran-2), though markedly smaller. The assessment notes that every component is of Chinese origin.

Advertisement:

Quote from DIU: "Almost half of them – a flight controller with autopilot, navigation modules and antennas, an airspeed sensor and a Pitot tube – come from a single Chinese firm, CUAV Technology, which excels in researching, developing and producing system modules and applications for UAVs." 

DIU recalled that in October 2022, CUAV Technology announced restrictions on supplying its products to Ukraine and the Russian Federation to curb their military use. Yet the agency highlighted that in 2023, Russia showcased a vertical take-off UAV, touted as a home-grown innovation, which turned out to be a CUAV Technology item readily available on AliExpress.

Quote: "In addition to CUAV products, such UAVs utilise a DLE brand engine and electronic ignition module (Mile Haoxiang Technology Co., Ltd.), KST servos, a Foxeer Technology Razer FPV camera, a Mayatech RFD900X data transmission module, a ReadyToSky video transmitter, a Hobbywing Technology power regulator and an HRB Power battery."

It was noted that this UAV also features a Chinese knock-off of the Australian RFD900x data transmission module made by RFDesign. Like its original counterpart, this Chinese version is engineered for long-range data transmission (up to 40 km in direct line of sight, depending on the antenna).

DIU explained that this device enables a robust data transmission channel from the drone to its ground station or between UAVs, significantly boosting its reconnaissance capabilities.

The intelligence agency noted that DLE engines have previously been employed by Russia in Gerbera and Parodiya UAVs and KST servos in Shahed-136 (Geran-2) and V2U UAVs, alongside universal planning and correction modules and aerial bombs.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of DIU, recently revealed that North Korea currently supplies up to 40% of Russia’s ammunition for the war in Ukraine, as the alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of UkrainedronesRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Parliament launches liquidation of SAPO and NABU independence
Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies say new bill threatens their independence
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency says employee detained by Security Service is not Russian mole
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence fighters kill three Kadyrovites in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Ukrainian intelligence: Two Russian reconnaissance drone operators killed in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian intelligence shows ground robot firing at Russian troops in Sumy Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
13:38
Ukrainian Parliament launches liquidation of SAPO and NABU independence
13:38
Ukraine's crackdown on anti-corruption institutions sparks EU concern
13:14
Ukraine's Air Force receives mobile complexes for servicing F-16s from Come Back Alive Foundation
12:46
Draft law 12414 poses threat to independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies – Transparency International Ukraine
12:42
Court orders detention without bail for NABU officer suspected of collaborating with Russia's FSB
12:09
Russia responds to EU's 17th and 18th sanctions packages
12:01
Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies say new bill threatens their independence
11:48
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
11:39
Lithuania purchases over 2,500 drones for Ukraine's Armed Forces – photos
11:29
Senior EU official calls for cooperation with Libyan dictator to counter Putin – Politico
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: